Five days after a grocery store owner was shot and killed in South Philadelphia, police have a break in the investigation. A person is now charged with the woman's murder.31-year-old Maurice Green is now charged with the murder of 81-year-old Marie Buck on Christmas Eve.Investigators believe Green went to the store intending to kill Buck's grandson, but he overslept. So instead, Green allegedly opened fire on the 81-year-old who was working behind the counter."The decedent had a grandson who the suspect believes has something to do with stealing his expensive chain," Clark said. "As a result of that, he was demanding money back from him. He never gave it back to him. He showed up at the store because he thought the grandson was going to be there working. The grandson was not. And very sadly, he shot and killed the grandmother."Police say Green took just one step inside the store and opened fire.Buck was shot eleven times in the chest.Police say Buck's grandson and Green knew each other from the drug trade.Investigators began to zero in on their suspect after he was captured on surveillance cameras before and after the killing.Clark says there is video of Green parking a vehicle and walking down towards the store minutes before the murder. Then they say cameras captured him fleeing the scene after the murder, and getting back into his vehicle and leaving.Police arrested Maurice Green at outside a home at 54th and Berks in Wynnefield without incident.Sources say detectives did not find the murder weapon. He has more than a dozen arrests for drugs and other crimes over the past decade."It's one of the more horrific murders that I've dealt with in nine years," said Clark. "You have an 81-year-old grandmother, defenseless, who is beloved by the community. And to be killed in this manner is just horrific, it's very sad, but we are very happy that we were able to put this to a close in a very short time period."Friends say Buck was a South Philadelphia staple for decades. Her store was a place where people passed with a friendly hello and could always count on Marie being feisty and caring.A steady stream of friends and family arrived at Buck's home just two doors down from the crime scene Thursday ahead of a viewing set for this evening.Another viewing will be held on Saturday followed by the funeral.