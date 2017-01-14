  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Man dies after shooting, crash in Wilmington

A man is dead after a shooting and a crash in Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Police received several 911 calls around 1 p.m. Saturday for an accident.

The victim, a man in his 60s, apparently crashed his pickup truck into several parked cars along the 2200 block of Lamotte Street.

When police arrived, the pickup truck was still running and the victim was slumped over.

Medics rushed the victim to Christiana Hospital, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.
