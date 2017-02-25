NEWS

Man shot 12 times outside North Philadelphia bar

Police are investigating a disturbance outside a bar in North Philadelphia that left a man shot twelve times.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

Someone opened fire, striking the victim in the groin three times.

As the man turned to run, the gunman fired nine more times.

The victim was then hit in the rear end.

Police say the gunman fled the area on foot.

The victim is recovery at the hospital.

Police are searching for the gunman.
