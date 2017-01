Police say it may have been a drive-by shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead in South Philadelphia.It happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday on the 2100 block of Sigel Street.Neighbors told police they heard two shots. The victim was shot in the head.Officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.Investigators say there was no ballistic evidence at the scene which means the shooting could have been a drive-by.