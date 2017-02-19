Man shot in head, killed in Kingsessing

KINGSESSING (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are investigating a murder in the city's Kingsessing section.
It happened Sunday along South 53rd Street near Chester Avenue.
Police were called to the area shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
Responding officers found a 27-year-old man shot in the right side of the head.
He was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he would die a short time later.
No arrests have been made, and no word on what led to the shooting.
