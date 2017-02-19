NEWS

Man shot in head, killed in Kingsessing

Philadelphia police are investigating a murder in the city's Kingsessing section.

KINGSESSING (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating a murder in the city's Kingsessing section.

It happened Sunday along South 53rd Street near Chester Avenue.

Police were called to the area shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man shot in the right side of the head.

He was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he would die a short time later.

No arrests have been made, and no word on what led to the shooting.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingmurder
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Small plane crashes in NJ; pilot pulled from wreckage
Small plane crashes on golf course in Montco
4, including 10-year-old, injured in NE Philly crash
Fire erupts inside Bucks County warehouse
Crews battle forest fire in Manchester Twp., NJ
More News
Top Stories
3 pedestrians struck by car on City Avenue
Disappearance of Danielle Imbo, Richard Petrone Jr. remains mystery after 12 years
4, including 10-year-old, injured in NE Philly crash
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
Small plane crashes on golf course in Montco
Crews battle forest fire in Manchester Twp., NJ
4 teen boys shot in West Philadelphia
Show More
Small plane crashes in NJ; pilot pulled from wreckage
Outside fun in Philadelphia on spring-like Sunday
After son's suicide, NJ dad starts 'The Kindness Challenge'
Taxi driver arrested after being shot by fellow cabbie
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos