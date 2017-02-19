Man shot in head, killed in Kingsessing

Philadelphia police are investigating a murder in the city's Kingsessing section.It happened Sunday along South 53rd Street near Chester Avenue.Police were called to the area shortly before 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots.Responding officers found a 27-year-old man shot in the right side of the head.He was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he would die a short time later.No arrests have been made, and no word on what led to the shooting.------