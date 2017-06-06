NEWS

Man shot, killed after argument in North Philadelphia identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Argument turns deadly in North Philly: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on June 6, 2017. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed after an argument inside a home in North Philadelphia on Monday night.

Javier Osorio-Benites, 29, was shot in the 3000 block of Percy Street around 10:39 p.m.

Investigators say Osorio-Benites was in an argument with a 26-year-old man, when that man shot Osorio-Benites once in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.

The gunman fled the scene

Police say they know who that gunman is and are working to track him down.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootinggun violenceNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Cosby's lawyer attacks 1 accuser as sex assault trial opens
Father of escaped Bucks County prisoner arrested
Boil-water advisory issued for Trenton residents
Georgia special election candidates to debate
More News
Top Stories
Father of escaped Bucks County prisoner arrested
Boil-water advisory issued for Trenton residents
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Spotty Showers Today
Cosby's lawyer attacks 1 accuser as sex assault trial opens
Abington Twp. residents use pump for water after main break
Man shot and killed in Mantua section of Philadelphia
Vigil held for Academy Park student killed in I-95 crash
Show More
Wandering bear safely captured in Bucks County
New video of suspects in shooting of 2-year-old, father
Dog shot and killed in Frankford
Mother sentenced to 12 to 40 years in death of 2-year-old
Man jumps into moving car to save driver having a seizure
More News
Top Video
Cosby's lawyer attacks 1 accuser as sex assault trial opens
Man shot and killed in Mantua section of Philadelphia
Man jumps into moving car to save driver having a seizure
New video of suspects in shooting of 2-year-old, father
More Video