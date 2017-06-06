Police have identified the man who was shot and killed after an argument inside a home in North Philadelphia on Monday night.Javier Osorio-Benites, 29, was shot in the 3000 block of Percy Street around 10:39 p.m.Investigators say Osorio-Benites was in an argument with a 26-year-old man, when that man shot Osorio-Benites once in the chest.He was rushed to the hospital by police where he was pronounced dead.The gunman fled the scenePolice say they know who that gunman is and are working to track him down.----------