Man shot and killed in home invasion in West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia

Deadly home invasion: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

By
WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say a man was shot dead during a home invasion in the city's West Oak Lane section.

The intruders kicked in the back door of a home in the 6500 block of North 16th Street.

Police say the intruders fired at least 11 shots.

A 29-year-old man sitting on a couch was hit at point-blank range.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police say the victim's grandmother was upstairs at the time.

It was not immediately clear if anything was taken from the home.

Police are working to track down the gunmen.
