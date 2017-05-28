NEWS

Man shot seven times along Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are on the scene of a shooting at a popular picnic spot along the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire.

They found a 19-year-old man wounded after being shot seven times.

Police rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

He is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

