Man shot seven times along Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) --Philadelphia police are on the scene of a shooting at a popular picnic spot along the Belmont Plateau in Fairmount Park.
Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sunday after reports of gunfire.
They found a 19-year-old man wounded after being shot seven times.
Police rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
He is listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
