Man with hammer, woman rob Somerton Wawa

Two robbers swiped a trash bag full of cash and cigarettes from a Wawa in the Philadelphia's Somerton section.It happened in the 1400 block of Bustleton Avenue around 5:35 a.m. Monday.Police say the male suspect, armed with a hammer, told the employee to move out of the way and began hitting the registers.The female grabbed numerous cartons of cigarettes and placed them inside a trash bag.Both suspects then fled the store and were last seen north through the parking lot then onto Philmont Avenue towards Street Road.The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 6', medium build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt underneath two black jackets, blue jeans, and armed with a hammer.The second suspect is described as a white female, mid-30 years-of-age, wearing a baseball hat with a black and yellow brim, black jacket, blue jeans, and possibly red or pink shoes.Anyone with information should call Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.