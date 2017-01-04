NEWS

Man with hammer, woman rob Somerton Wawa
EMBED </>More News Videos

The search is on for two bandits who got away with cigarettes from a Northeast Philadelphia Wawa. (WPVI)

SOMERTON (WPVI) --
Two robbers swiped a trash bag full of cash and cigarettes from a Wawa in the Philadelphia's Somerton section.

It happened in the 1400 block of Bustleton Avenue around 5:35 a.m. Monday.

Police say the male suspect, armed with a hammer, told the employee to move out of the way and began hitting the registers.

The female grabbed numerous cartons of cigarettes and placed them inside a trash bag.



Both suspects then fled the store and were last seen north through the parking lot then onto Philmont Avenue towards Street Road.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 6', medium build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt underneath two black jackets, blue jeans, and armed with a hammer.

The second suspect is described as a white female, mid-30 years-of-age, wearing a baseball hat with a black and yellow brim, black jacket, blue jeans, and possibly red or pink shoes.

Anyone with information should call Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.
Related Topics:
newsphilly newsrobberywawaNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3pm UPDATE: School lockdown; SEPTA trolleys collide; AccuWeather tracks Friday snow
Dylann Roof: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Me Psychologically'
Republicans, Democrats Prepare to Battle Over Future of 'Obamacare'
Inside Obama's Affordable Care Act Meeting With Dems
More News
Top Stories
30 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
3pm UPDATE: School lockdown; SEPTA trolleys collide; AccuWeather tracks Friday snow
School placed on lockdown after threat in Cherry Hill
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident (PHOTOS)
1 arrested, 1 sought in Del. school parking lot shooting
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
Show More
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Pence, Obama in dueling meetings at Capitol on health care
SUV slams into school bus in Northeast Philadelphia
Pedestrian seriously injured in Wilmington crash
Woman accused of stalking NJ family appears in court
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
Hot mic picks up V.P. Biden revealing future plans
More Video