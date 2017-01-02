Well, we knew it was coming. But Philadelphia's new sweetened beverage tax is giving some shoppers sticker shock.The tax took effect on Sunday at the distribution level, and as expected some companies are passing the added cost on to customers.Shoppers on Monday were checking receipts to gauge the impact of the new beverage tax.Different retailers have different policies.Acme is adding the full cost of the tax - 1.5 cents per ounce - to the retail price. So, a 20 ounce soda that was $1.88 on Saturday is now up 30 cents to $2.18.ShopRite says in the interest of transparency it wants customers to understand why prices are significantly up, and is taking a different approach. The primary shelf tags show the untaxed price. But below them in yellow is the full tax that will be added at the register and printed as a separate line item.Chuck Andrews picked up a $1.77 gallon jug of tea, got home and looked at his receipt."When I read the receipt I'm like, 'Wait a minute. I paid more in tax than I did for the product,'" Andrews said.The tax on the $1.77 gallon of tea was $1.92 cents."Which is OK if you had told me," he said.Andrews' point is he would rather have the full cost, the product and the tax inclusive, posted on the main shelf tag.Inclusive or not, many people are saying they will go out of Philadelphia rather than pay the tax.