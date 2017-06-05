Central Bucks is communicating with authorities and currently a shelter-in-place is recommended. There will be no school June 5, 2017. — Central Bucks SD (@CBSDInfo) June 5, 2017

A shelter-in-place recommendation has been lifted in Bucks County, even as the search for an escaped prisoner continues.The Central Bucks School District has cancelled classes at all schools in the district Monday after the shelter-in-place recommendation was issued by authorities late Sunday night.The escape happened Sunday night. It was first reported at around 10:30 p.m.Police say the prisoner escaped during a transport in the area of Bristol and Lower State roads.A shelter-in-place recommendation was issued for residents in the Warrington and Chalfont areas.The county's Reverse 911 call system was activated.Residents reported police activity along the 3000 block of Bristol Road in Doylestown, Pa. late Sunday night.----------