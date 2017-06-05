NEWS

No school in Central Bucks, shelter-in-place lifted as prisoner search continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Search for escaped prisoner: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6:30 a.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

By
WARRINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
A shelter-in-place recommendation has been lifted in Bucks County, even as the search for an escaped prisoner continues.

The Central Bucks School District has cancelled classes at all schools in the district Monday after the shelter-in-place recommendation was issued by authorities late Sunday night.


The escape happened Sunday night. It was first reported at around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the prisoner escaped during a transport in the area of Bristol and Lower State roads.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 HD as police search for an escaped inmate in Bucks County, Pa. on June 5, 2017.



A shelter-in-place recommendation was issued for residents in the Warrington and Chalfont areas.
EMBED More News Videos

Shelter-in-place issued after prisoner escapes in Bucks Co. Annie McCormick reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 4, 2017.



The county's Reverse 911 call system was activated.

Residents reported police activity along the 3000 block of Bristol Road in Doylestown, Pa. late Sunday night.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as more information becomes available.

EMBED More News Videos

Search for escaped prisoner: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on June 5, 2017.


----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newspoliceWarrington Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man shot, killed in West Oak Lane home invasion
Ariana Grande fans who survived terror attack 'really emotional' at benefit
London Bridge partially reopens after deadly terrorist attack
Video from Manila resort attack shows gunman setting fire to casino
More News
Top Stories
Man shot, killed in West Oak Lane home invasion
Young man and woman shot, killed inside car in East Mt. Airy
NJ-based Dawa agrees to change name after Wawa suit
Fire destroys home in South Philadelphia
12 arrested in London's night of terror; IS claims attack
Suspect charged in stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-95 NB near exit 10 in Tinicum Twp.
Show More
Bear tranquilized, then fell asleep in tree in Bucks County
Fire damages 3 homes in Wilmington
NJ nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test
Fetal Surgery Family Reunion at CHOP
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Shower, Storm Today
More News
Top Video
Man shot, killed in West Oak Lane home invasion
12 arrested in London's night of terror; IS claims attack
NJ nuclear plant warns of planned emergency siren test
Fetal Surgery Family Reunion at CHOP
More Video