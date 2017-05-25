Federal investigators say a jet appeared late in turning and banked hard before crashing near New Jersey's Teterboro Airport.The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday issued a preliminary report into the May 15 crash of the Learjet 35, which killed two crew members.The NTSB says radar data indicated the flight, which took off from Philadelphia International Airport, did not start its right circling turn until it was less than a mile from the approach end of the runway. Controllers said aircraft typically start the turn around four miles (6 kilometers) away.A controller reported observing the wings almost perpendicular to the ground before leveling off and the left wing dropped, showing the entire top of the plane before the plane crashed among small warehouses and industrial buildings in Carlstadt.No one on the ground was injured.----------