Officials: Fire ruled arson at Delaware apartment building

The Delaware fire marshal has determined that a blaze was deliberately set inside an apartment building.The fire started around midnight Wednesday in the Fenwick Apartment complex on the 1300 block of Maple Avenue in Elsmere.Crews arrived to heavy flames showing throughout the three story vacant building.Officials say the building was being renovated.The heavy fire damage was estimated at $100,000.Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers ator the State Fire Marshal's New Castle Division at------