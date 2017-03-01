  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
    Full Story
NEWS

Officials: Fire ruled arson at Delaware apartment building

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Delaware fire marshal has determined that a blaze was deliberately set inside an apartment building. (WPVI)

ELSMERE, Del. (WPVI) --
The Delaware fire marshal has determined that a blaze was deliberately set inside an apartment building.

The fire started around midnight Wednesday in the Fenwick Apartment complex on the 1300 block of Maple Avenue in Elsmere.

Crews arrived to heavy flames showing throughout the three story vacant building.

Officials say the building was being renovated.

The heavy fire damage was estimated at $100,000.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or the State Fire Marshal's New Castle Division at (302) 323-5375.

------
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsapartment firefire
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
This year's Oscars could be the show's most political
Celebrities, other public figures react to Trump's joint address
Action News Update
Man dies after shooting in Feltonville
Police: Wife killed husband after fight over burnt casserole
More News
Top Stories
Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix US problems
Fact-checking President Trump's congressional address
AccuWeather: Warm, Strong Afternoon Storms Possible
Hershey expects to cut 15 percent of global workforce
Police: Montco man caught recording inside school locker room
Bucks Co. officer accused of misusing firefighter funds
$51K reward in Philadelphia cemetery vandalism
Show More
Police: Wife killed husband after fight over burnt casserole
Pa. woman loses nearly 200 pounds in 1 day
Oprah for president? Winfrey rethinks a run after Trump win
Troubleshooters: Copay confusion
Kenney proposes $225M Penn's Landing project over I-95
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Trump declares it's 'time to join forces' to fix US problems
6abc hosts Black History Celebration
Man shot dead in North Philadelphia
More Video