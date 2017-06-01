NEWS

Officials warn of bear wandering in Doylestown, Pa.

Image from @DoylestownBoro

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Officials in Doylestown, Pa. are warning the public of a bear that has been seen wandering in residential areas.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, borough officials urged residents to use caution and keep pets inside.

Officials tweeted a photo of the bear, saying it was spotted in Old Orchard area.



Authorities say you should never approach a bear.

If you see one, you are urged to contact local authorities.

