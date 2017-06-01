Officials warn of bear wandering in Doylestown, Pa.

Bear spotted this morning in Old Orchard. Use caution and keep pets inside. pic.twitter.com/SOXNszdT5l — DoylestownBorough (@DoylestownBoro) June 1, 2017

Officials in Doylestown, Pa. are warning the public of a bear that has been seen wandering in residential areas.In a tweet on Thursday morning, borough officials urged residents to use caution and keep pets inside.Officials tweeted a photo of the bear, saying it was spotted in Old Orchard area.Authorities say you should never approach a bear.If you see one, you are urged to contact local authorities.----------