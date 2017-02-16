NEWS

Pennsylvania AG announces 2 major drug busts

Pennsylvania's Attorney General announced two major drugs busts in the fight against the heroin epidemic.

A.G. Josh Shapiro said last Friday agents arrested and charged Erixon Colon, 36, in the Juniata section of Philadelphia with possession and distribution.

Agents allegedly found 125 grams of bulk heroin and 1,403 bags packaged for street sale.

On Monday, investigators in Johnstown and Altoona arrested five people and charged them with operating a heroin ring.

Agents seized 200 bricks of heroin with a street value of more than $100,000.
