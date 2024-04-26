Charges being upgraded against juveniles after Eid shooting in West Philly, more suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Charges are being upgraded against four juveniles who were arrested after a shooting at an Eid al-Fitr event earlier this month in West Philadelphia.

This comes as authorities reveal they are seeking more suspects in this case.

A total of five people were arrested after the shooting, four of whom were under the age of 18.

However, on Friday, officials said those four will be charged as adults with a number of offenses including aggravated assault.

Meanwhile, the district attorney's office said they have reason to believe there are more suspects who have not been identified.

You could see strollers and coolers abandoned in the park, as people ran from the gunshots.

That conclusion came after the investigation showed that of the 33 shell casings recovered after the shooting, only 13 could be matched to the guns recovered and the suspects associated with them.

Prosecutors urged anyone involved in the shooting to surrender to police immediately.

"The fact that we have so many people that were involved in this horrific shooting in custody is encouraging, because it should encourage the one or more people still out there that they should turn themselves in," District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

The adult suspect accused in this case, 21-year-old Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks, is being charged with evading arrest and several weapons offenses in connection with the shooting.

Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks

The shooting happened on Wednesday, April 10, at Clara Muhammad Square in the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue.

Police said it all began when two groups inside the park exchanged gunfire, and some 30 shots were fired.

The gunfire erupted as an estimated 1,000 people gathered at a park to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

One of the suspects in custody is a 15-year-old boy who sustained leg and shoulder wounds when he was shot by police and was taken to the hospital by an officer, authorities said. Police said he was carrying a gun.

Additionally, one man was shot in the stomach and a juvenile victim had a wound to the hand, police said.