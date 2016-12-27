Person struck and killed by PATCO train, service suspended

PLEASE NOTE: We currently have suspended service in and out of Broadway station. We are working to be up and running ASAP. — PATCO (@RidePATCO) December 27, 2016

The Delaware River Port Authority is investigating a fatal accident on the PATCO High Speed Line.It happened just after 4 p.m. at the Broadway Station in Camden.Action News is told one person was struck and killed by the train.PATCO officials have suspended service in and out of the Broadway station.New Jersey Transit is currently cross honoring tickets.