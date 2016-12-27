NEWS

Person struck and killed by PATCO train, service suspended
EMBED </>More News Videos

A person was struck and killed by a PATCO train in Camden. (WPVI)

CAMDEN (WPVI) --
The Delaware River Port Authority is investigating a fatal accident on the PATCO High Speed Line.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the Broadway Station in Camden.

Action News is told one person was struck and killed by the train.

PATCO officials have suspended service in and out of the Broadway station.


New Jersey Transit is currently cross honoring tickets.
Related Topics:
newsn.j. newspatcoCamden
(Copyright ©2016 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Driver shot in the head, crashes in Mt. Airy
Japanese Prime Minister to Make Historic Trip to Pearl Harbor
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Trump Names Pick for Elevated National Security Role
More News
Top Stories
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60
Driver shot in the head, crashes in Mt. Airy
Pa. man being questioned in murders of 4-year-old son and mother
Temple fans cheer on Owls at Military Bowl watch party
Man dead after house fire in Concord Twp.
Truck crashes, catches fire at Lawncrest gas station
Police: DC woman missing since Christmas found dead
Show More
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence in at Least 9 States
Comedian Ricky Harris from "Everybody Hates Chris" dies
Man killed in Christmas Day crash in South Philly ID'd
Call for justice in shooting death of South Philadelphia store owner
More News
Top Video
Lehigh Valley family rescued after getting lost on Grand Canyon trip
AccuWeather: Temps Soar Today
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
Boy saves family with 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' quote
More Video