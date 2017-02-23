NEWS

Philadelphia doctor admits selling prescriptions to addicts

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA --
A doctor has admitted his role in peddling prescriptions from a now-defunct clinic in Philadelphia that specialized in helping drug addicts.

Seventy-eighty-year-old Dr. Alan Summers on Wednesday pleaded guilty in federal court to charges including conspiracy, drug distribution, money laundering and health care fraud.


Prosecutors say Summers and two other doctors sold $5 million worth of controlled substance prescriptions to drug dealers and addicts for cash while performing little or no treatment as required by law.

Prosecutors claimed nearly 1,000 patients visited the National Association for Substance Abuse-Prevention Treatment clinic each month.

Dr. Keyhosrow Parsia pleaded guilty last month and a third awaits trial.
