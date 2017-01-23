A pizza deliveryman was shot during an attack in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 7:05 p.m. Monday at 54th and Yocum streets.Police say the 36-year-old man was delivering an order to what turned out to be a vacant home.When the deliveryman arrived, he knocked on the door and two armed men emerged from an adjacent home.Police say they shot the deliveryman man once in the left arm and once in the left side.The victim dropped the pizzas and pulled out his own gun.He fired a few shots, but it is not known if the suspects were struck.The pizza deliveryman managed to drive himself to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He is in stable condition.Police say the victim was properly licensed to carry a gun.No arrests have been made.