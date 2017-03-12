NEWS

Police: Carjacker kills father because car isn't an automatic

Man killed because carjacker is mad over manual transmission.

HOUSTON (WPVI) --
Police say a father in Houston, Texas, was shot and killed in front of his wife and 10-year-old daughter after being carjacked because the killer didn't know how to use a manual transmission.

It happened just before midnight Saturday near Richcrest Drive and Greenbriar Park.


Police say Pedro Aguilar, 47, was in his car on the street in front of an apartment complex when two men in their late teens to early 20s approached him to carjack him.

They weren't able to get the car into drive because it was a manual transmission, not an automatic, and shot the man in anger, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men fled, and are being sought by police.
