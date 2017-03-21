NEWS

Police find heroin, assault rifle in Atlantic City man's car

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
An Atlantic City man has been arrested after police found heroin and guns, including a semi-automatic assault rifle, in his car.

On Monday around 3:40 p.m., Galloway Township police stopped a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Yahcor Napper on US 30 near 8th Avenue.

Initially, police found Napper was in possession of marijuana.

Upon further investigation, police say they located in the vehicle a loaded Taurus .38 Special revolver,



an Extar .556 caliber Semi-Automatic Assault Rifle with fully loaded extended capacity 30 round magazine,



and a package of suspected raw heroin weighing over five ounces.



Napper was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a handgun, Possession of an assault rifle, Possession of a high capacity magazine, Possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), and related charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact arresting officer Detective Kiamos at (609) 652-3705 ext 325.

------
Related Topics:
newsnew jersey newsheroindrugsgunsGalloway Township
