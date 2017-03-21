An Atlantic City man has been arrested after police found heroin and guns, including a semi-automatic assault rifle, in his car.On Monday around 3:40 p.m., Galloway Township police stopped a vehicle being driven by 28-year-old Yahcor Napper on US 30 near 8th Avenue.Initially, police found Napper was in possession of marijuana.Upon further investigation, police say they located in the vehicle a loaded Taurus .38 Special revolver,an Extar .556 caliber Semi-Automatic Assault Rifle with fully loaded extended capacity 30 round magazine,and a package of suspected raw heroin weighing over five ounces.Napper was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a handgun, Possession of an assault rifle, Possession of a high capacity magazine, Possession of a firearm for unlawful purpose, Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS), and related charges.Anyone with information is asked to contact arresting officer Detective Kiamos at (609) 652-3705 ext 325.------