Police: Man injured in South Philadelphia shooting
Police believe a shootout left a man wounded in South Philadelphia.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A man was wounded in a shooting early Friday morning in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 2300 block of Bailey Terrace.

Officers arrived to find a parked SUV shot up multiple times with the window shattered.

The car owner, a 33-year-old man, made it out alive, but was shot in the torso.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

Thirteen shell casings were found at the scene.

Police are hoping nearby housing authority cameras recorded the shooter or shooters.
