Police say bomb threats to Jewish community centers in Cherry Hill, New Jersey and Talleyville, Delaware were unfounded.
The latest incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday, when a bomb threat was made by phone against the Katz JCC on Springdale Road in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
The Camden County Bomb Squad, Cherry Hill Police and Cherry Hill Fire Department responded to the building.
Nothing dangerous was found, police say, and the center was reopened by 12:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cherry Hill Police Investigative Unit at (856) 488-7833.
Around 9:45 a.m., a bomb threat against the Siegel Jewish Community Center in Talleyville, Delaware was reported.
New Castle County police say that no explosives were found, and that center has also reopened.
Authorities say this is the third threat made to the center in two months. The other threats were on January 9 and 18.
Additionally, police are investigating a bomb threat against the Perelman Jewish Day School on Haverford Avenue in Wynnewood, Pa. A search of that building was being conducted.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle County Police at(302) 573-2800.
ABC affiliate WHTM-TV reports threats were made against Jewish community centers in Harrisburg and York, Pa.
WABC-TV has reported a number of threats in the greater New York City area.
In all, the JCC Association of North America says threats were made against Jewish facilities in 11 states on Monday.
"Anti-Semitism of this nature should not and must not be allowed to endure in our communities. The Justice Department, Homeland Security, the FBI, and the White House, alongside Congress and local officials, must speak out - and speak out forcefully - against this scourge of anti-Semitism impacting communities across the country," said David Posner of the JCC Association.
------
Police: Threats against Jewish centers in NJ, Del. unfounded
NEWS
More News
Top Stories