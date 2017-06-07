NEWS

Radnor police: 4 in custody in Chipotle drug investigation

Chipotle worker arrested in Radnor Twp.: Walter Perez reports during Action News at noon on June 7, 2017. (WPVI)

RADNOR TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Four people were taken into custody in connection to a month-long drug investigation at a Chipotle restaurant in Radnor Township, Pa.

Around noon Wednesday, Radnor police and Radnor Narcotic Task officers conducted a "buy bust" at the Chipotle parking lot on the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.

Authorities apprehended four people, and a vehicle was towed away from the scene.

The restaurant was also shut down after Radnor Health Department inspectors arrived and allegedly found filthy conditions in the kitchen.

Two suspects face felony charges, and the other two face misdemeanor charges.

Earlier, Action News was told a suspect, who has not yet been identified, was accused of using the restaurant as a marijuana distribution location.

On his person, investigators say, they found a half pound of marijuana. While on location police say they also found a toilet tank filled with drug paraphernalia.

Pictured: Marijuana seized after the arrest of a Chipotle worker in Radnor Township, Pa. on June 7, 2017 (Radnor Police)

Pictured: Marijuana seized after the arrest of a Chipotle worker in Radnor Township, Pa. on June 7, 2017 (Radnor Police)


Video from Chopper 6 HD showed several police units outside the restaurant, and police caution tape blocking the front entrance.

Chipotle shut down in Radnor: Rick Wiiliams reports during Action News at noon on June 7, 2017.


