NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --New Castle County Police believe the man who tried to kidnap and rob a woman in Newark Monday night is the same suspect who has struck twice before.
The latest incident happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Bluffs Apartments on Sheldon Drive.
The victim told police a man approached her while she was walking to her apartment.
She said the man displayed a handgun, demanded money, and forced her into her apartment.
The suspect was startled and ran off when another adult opened the door to the victim's apartment.
Detectives believe it is the same suspect in two other attempted kidnappings that happened last month in New Castle County.
That has left residents in the area understandably upset.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle County police.