Shooting victim dragged by minivan in Overbrook

Police say a man was shot, then he was hit by a minivan and dragged 100 ft in Overbrook. Driver remained on scene. Victim pronounced dead. — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) March 17, 2017

Police say a man who was hit and dragged by a minivan in Philadelphia's Overbrook section had actually been shot multiple times before he was struck.It happened just before midnight Thursday on the 1000 block of North 68th Street.The man was dragged 100 feet before the driver of the minivan realized something was under the vehicle.When the driver got out of his vehicle to investigate, he found the victim.That driver is cooperating with the police and is not considered a suspect.Medics discovered the victim had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say they found a trail of blood and shell casings.The victim was in his 20's or 30's, police say, but had no identification on him.Detectives are trying to determine the time period between when the victim was shot and when he was struck.Victorino Rosario says he heard multiple shots in the alleyway behind his North 68th street home just before midnight."Five minutes later I heard screaming in the back, out the back window. And the guy, he must have realized he drug the body down," Rosario said. "He was just screaming. He was highly upset."Police believe it may have been a drug deal gone bad. The victim had five gunshot wounds to the head."He did have a small amount of drugs on him and some cash," said Lt. Mel Williams.Detectives are looking for nearby surveillance cameras to see if there is any footage that can help in the investigation.------