  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Shooting victim dragged by minivan in Overbrook

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say a man who was hit and dragged by a minivan in Philadelphia's Overbrook section had actually been shot multiple times before he was struck. (WPVI)

By
OVERBROOK (WPVI) --
Police say a man who was hit and dragged by a minivan in Philadelphia's Overbrook section had actually been shot multiple times before he was struck.

It happened just before midnight Thursday on the 1000 block of North 68th Street.

The man was dragged 100 feet before the driver of the minivan realized something was under the vehicle.


When the driver got out of his vehicle to investigate, he found the victim.

That driver is cooperating with the police and is not considered a suspect.

Medics discovered the victim had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they found a trail of blood and shell casings.

The victim was in his 20's or 30's, police say, but had no identification on him.

Detectives are trying to determine the time period between when the victim was shot and when he was struck.

Victorino Rosario says he heard multiple shots in the alleyway behind his North 68th street home just before midnight.

"Five minutes later I heard screaming in the back, out the back window. And the guy, he must have realized he drug the body down," Rosario said. "He was just screaming. He was highly upset."

Police believe it may have been a drug deal gone bad. The victim had five gunshot wounds to the head.

"He did have a small amount of drugs on him and some cash," said Lt. Mel Williams.

Detectives are looking for nearby surveillance cameras to see if there is any footage that can help in the investigation.

------
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsshootingpedestrian struckhomicide
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Shaquille O'Neal surprises dog attack victim in Georgia
DOJ to appeal latest setback for Trump travel ban
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
DOJ complying with congressional surveillance probe
More News
Top Stories
Fmr. trooper charged in death of wife, baby in Montco
J.C. Penney closing local stores; includes King of Prussia
SEPTA announces proposed fare increases
Police: Exotic dancer took money to sell baby, backed out
AccuWeather: Tracking an Unsettled Weekend
Homes destroyed by fire in Avalon, NJ
Man sought for lewd act in West Whiteland library
Show More
Philadelphia enforcing beverage tax compliance
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
Driver charged with fatal hit-and-run in Pottstown
1 dead after house fire in Pemberton, Burlington Co.
Tillerson: Pre-emptive military action against N. Korea an option
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Homes destroyed by fire in Avalon, NJ
2nd child dies after Pa. fire blamed on hoverboard
Phila. police catch bank robbery suspect after chase
More Video