The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a small plane crashed on a golf course in Montgomery County.It happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Upper Hanover Township.Montco Radio tells Action News the people onboard the plane were not injured.The plane crashed on the Butter Valley Golf Port, shortly after taking off from a runway on the same property.It's not clear what caused the plane to crash at this time.