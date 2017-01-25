NEWS

Suspect charged in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault ID'd

CHESTNUT HILL (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified the man charged in connection to a home invasion and sexual assault in Chestnut Hill.

20-year-old James Bradley has been charged with two counts of Robbery, Unlawful Restraint, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, False Imprisonment, Theft-Unlawful Taking, and Theft-Receiving Stolen Property; one count of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Burglary, Sexual Assault, Criminal Trespass, Indecent Exposure, Indecent Assault, and related offenses.

The incident happened around 4:25 a.m. Saturday on the unit block of East Chestnut Hill Avenue.

Police say the victim and her husband were asleep when Bradley entered the bedroom with a handgun.

They say he forced the victim out of bed and ordered her husband to stay in the bed.

Police say Bradley then sexually assaulted the victim.

At some point, police say Bradley put the handgun down and the victim grabbed it.

She tried to shoot Bradley, but, police say, the gun did not fire.

The victim then yelled for her husband to call police.

Police say Bradley fled from the home in the victim's 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

He also stole additional keys, wallets, and a cell phone.

Through investigation, detectives identified Bradley as the suspect.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday.
