Teen shot in the head inside Tioga-Nicetown restaurant

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head inside a take-out restaurant in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section. (WPVI)

TIOGA-NICETOWN (WPVI) --
A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head inside a Chinese take-out restaurant in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section.

The incident happened around 10:35 p.m. Friday at the Gold Fish on the 2000 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.

Police say the teen was sitting with three friends when two other male teens entered the restaurant.

Those teens began a conversation with the victim. And then all of a sudden, one of the males pulled out a gun and fired a shot to the victim's head.

The suspects then fled south on 20th Street.

Medics rushed the teen to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

He is listed in critical condition.

Police say the incident was caught on camera.

Investigators are talking to witnesses about the shooting.

