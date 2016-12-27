Teen shot, killed in Kensington identified

Philadelphia police have identified the teen who was shot and killed last week in Kensington.Edgar Morales, 18, was shot around 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Stella Street.Police responded to reports of gunfire in the area.They arrived and were told Morales was taken by private auto to Episcopal Hospital.Officers then arrived to the hospital to learn he had been shot in the chest and pronounced dead.A second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was last reported to be in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.So far, no arrests or word on a motive.