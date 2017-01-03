NEWS

Toddler saves twin trapped under dresser
A two-year-old used all his might to save his twin brother, trapped beneath a dresser. (WPVI)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (WPVI) --
A two-year-old used all his might to save his twin brother, trapped beneath a dresser.

Though difficult to watch, the boys' mother hopes this serves as a wake-up call to other parents.

Bowdy and Brock Shoff were climbing on the furniture when it crashed on them.

Brave, little Bowdy kept his cool and tried to lift the heavy drawers off of his brother.

Amazingly, he pushed the dresser just enough for Brock to roll out from under it.

The bedroom furniture is now safely bolted to the walls.
