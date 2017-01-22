NEWS

Toilet paper bandit makes off with auto shop's TP
EMBED </>More News Videos

A bandit was caught on camera making an unusual heist.

LUBBOCK, TX (WPVI) --
Police in Lubbock are looking for a toilet paper bandit -- yes, you read that right.

A suspect was caught on camera breaking into a tire shop on the east side of town. He was seen taking cash from the register, but it's the other item he made off with that left the owner surprised.

As he moves to leave, the suspect grabs a four-pack of toilet paper.

The owner said he doesn't recognize the suspect, and she has no idea why he took the toilet paper.

"The community tries to bring businesses to the east side, and this is why they don't come," said Crest Tires owner Wendy Houston. "It's very very sad, and I'm angry, very angry."

Houston said the burglar is responsible for approximately $1,000 in damage. More than $100 was missing from the cash register.
Related Topics:
newstheftbizarretoilettexas newsLubbock
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Schumer Previews Bill to Curtail Trump's Authority on Russian Sanctions
Diner gets 'rat spotting' discount
15 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
Nepotism Laws Don't Apply to Jared Kushner, DOJ Says
Barbara Bush Could Be Discharged Sunday; George H.W. Bush Remains in ICU
More News
Top Stories
Pa. Turnpike bridge between Pa. and NJ shut down
Women's March on Philly shatters attendance prediction
Over 1 million join anti-Trump women's marches worldwide
Shooting victim collapses on woman's porch in West Philly
11 Dead as Tornadoes Hit Georgia
Police: Woman forced into sex act during home invasion
Deadly shooting under investigation in Chester
Show More
Murder investigation underway in Burlco
Interior Department Reactivates Twitter Accounts After Temporary Ban
Man shot dead in West Oak Lane
Woman stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
More News
Top Video
Shooting victim collapses on woman's porch in West Philly
Women's March on Philly shatters attendance prediction
11 Dead as Tornadoes Hit Georgia
6abc Loves the Arts: The Second City
More Video