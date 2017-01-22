NEWS

Victim identified, 2 arrested in Burlington City murder
BURLINGTON CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of a 30-year-old man in Burlington City, N.J.

It happened at 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived to find a man shot in the chest near the intersection of East Broad and Library streets.

Medics took him Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Eric Thomas II of Eastampton, N.J.

An autopsy was being performed on Thomas Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after the shooting, officers found and arrested two suspects, whose names are being withheld pending the filing of charges against them.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Burlington City Police Department at (609) 386-0262 ext. 266, through the department's Facebook page, by sending an online tip to the department at http://burlingtonpolicenj.com/home/etips/ or by calling Burlington County Central Communications at (609)265-7113.
