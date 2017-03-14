NEWS

WATCH: Photographer captures 'parade of gators' on video

EMBED </>More News Videos

A wildlife photographer captured a seemingly endless "parade of gators" on video as they crossed a Florida swamp. (WLS)

A wildlife photographer captured a seemingly endless "parade of gators" crossing a Florida swamp on video.

Bobby Wummer was out taking photos of the gators at Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida before sunrise Monday when they began to make their move.

"It was the never-ending train of gators of all sizes," Bobby Wummer wrote on his Facebook page. "They ranged from 2 feet up to 12 feet."

The nearly 7-minute video shows alligators crossing the path one after another at the same speed. Wummer said the gators congregate in groups more often during mating season, but that he had never seen anything quite like this.

"That's why I love spending so much time out in nature to see something so incredible like this!" he wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics:
newsalligatoramazing videonaturescienceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Republicans change their tune on Congressional Budget Office
Fireworks Explode During Israel Factory Fire
How the GOP health care plan would affect women
Secretary of State Tillerson used alias in some climate emails at Exxon
Massive winter storm slams Northeast with snow after inland shift
More News
Top Stories
Convoy leads toddler to heart transplant during Pa. storm
6abc School Closings and Delays
AccuWeather: Slush Freezes Solid, Brutal Wind Chills
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Lehigh County shovels out from snowstorm
Center City returning to normal after nor'easter
Del. woman accused of falsely reporting kidnapping, robbery
Show More
Arrests in shooting of 2 men, food truck in Salem County
Mom abandons toddler at California supermarket, police say
DelDOT plow truck crashes in Newark
Nor'easter takes down trees, causing problems in Del.
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Nor'easter brings day off for some, work for others in Delco
Snow, wind, and sleet in western suburban neighborhoods
Nor'easter brings wind, flooding, beach erosion to NJ shore
More Video