Wilmington police ID man found fatally shot after crash
WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
Wilmington police have identified the driver who was discovered to have fatal gunshot wounds after he hit several parked cars with his truck.

The department said in a news release on Monday that 66-year-old Charles Mays of Wilmington died Saturday at Christiana Hospital.

Police said Mays was found behind the wheel of the truck with apparent gunshot wounds on Saturday afternoon.

Police say officers were initially called to the scene after the collision between the truck and the parked cars.

Police have not identified a suspect or established a motive in the shooting, and it's not clear where exactly the man was when he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 302-576-3647 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800- TIP-3333. Tips may also be text to NIXLE at 888777.
