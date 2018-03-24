NJ state troopers rescue man stuck in swamp

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ state troopers rescue man stuck in swamp. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on March 24, 2018. (WPVI)

UNION COUNTY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Eight New Jersey State Troopers worked together to help save a man who was stuck in a swamp in Union County.

Officials say the man got stuck while trying to get to the other side.

The first two troopers on the scene on the shoulder of the turnpike broke off a tree limb but the victim couldn't hold onto it.

More troopers arrived and they formed a human chain.

One officer grabbed a flotation device and used it to pull the man to safety.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsstate troopers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
More bodies found at scene of fatal fire earlier this week
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
Search for students who rescued man from deadly fire
PECO wires spark underground fire at gas station in Mayfair
Driver seriously injured after striking tree in Talleyville
Villanova 3s shoot down West Virginia pressure 90-78
Firefighter hurt battling Dollar Tree blaze in Delaware
Show More
Philly to participate in March for Our Lives event Saturday
Doctor says pledge may have lived if help was called sooner
Del. community helps little league team after equipment stolen
President Trump says he's signed $1.3T budget bill
T-shirts, flowers showing support banned at Cosby retrial
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
More bodies found at scene of fatal fire earlier this week
Trump order would ban most transgender troops from serving
More Video