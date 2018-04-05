FIRE

Officials: Trevose house fire caused by arson

TREVOSE, Pa. (WPVI) --
The cause of a fire in Bucks County has been determined to be arson, Bensalem fire investigators say.

The fire started at a single family house around 3 a.m. on the 4400 block of Chestnut Avenue in Trevose.

Heavy fire was showing when crews arrived.



Downed wires were also seen on the property.

Crews got the fire under control within an hour.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bensalem Township Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rob Sponheimer at 215-633-3617.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfirearsonarson investigationBensalem Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Collegeville Bakery holds rally for family who lost sons in fire
Shuttle bus catches fire at London airport
Firefighters battle Tioga house fire
Wilmington house fire claims second victim
More fire
Top Stories
Tacony-Palmyra Bridge reopens after being hit by a ship
Villanova Parade: Route, street closures, parking, and mass transit info
Phillies home opener today in South Philly
AccuWeather: Villanova Parade, Phillies Opener Forecast
3 Phila. officers responding to shooting injured in crash
Police: Man stalked teens at King of Prussia Mall
NYPD: Officers mistake pipe for gun, fatally shoot man
VIDEO: Winds blow roof off Kansas school
Show More
Vernon Odom recalls covering MLK assassination
Trump working with governors to send troops to guard border
DA: Secretary blamed shopping addiction for $260,000 theft
Local police stations offer safe havens for completing online transactions
Local activists recall meeting Martin Luther King Jr.
More News