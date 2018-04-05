Officials: Trevose house fire caused by arson

The cause of a fire in Bucks County has been determined to be arson, Bensalem fire investigators say.The fire started at a single family house around 3 a.m. on the 4400 block of Chestnut Avenue in Trevose.Heavy fire was showing when crews arrived.Downed wires were also seen on the property.Crews got the fire under control within an hour.No injuries have been reported at this time.Anyone with information is asked to contact Bensalem Township Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rob Sponheimer at 215-633-3617.------