A Marine from suburban Philadelphia has been identified as one of the four killed in a crash earlier this week during a training mission in California.The military identified him as Capt. Samuel Schultz, 28, from Huntingdon Valley, Pa.He joined the Marine Corps in May 2012, a military statement said. Schultz's previous duty stations include Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas; and MCAS New River, North Carolina.Schultz previously deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit.The other victims were identified as 27-year-old 1st Lt. Samuel Phillips of Pinehurst, North Carolina; 33-year-old Gunnery Sgt. Richard Holley of Dayton, Ohio; and 24-year-old Lance Cpl. Taylor Conrad of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.The Marines were with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing's 465th squadron out of the Miramar air station in San Diego.Their CH-53E Super Stallion crashed Tuesday in the desert outside El Centro, near the U.S.-Mexico border.Col. Craig Leflore, a commanding officer, says "these 'warhorse' Marines brought joy and laughter to so many around them," and they will never be forgotten.------