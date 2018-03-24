Berks County parents convicted in girl's pneumonia death

Jonathan and Grace Foster

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
The parents of a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl who died of pneumonia have been convicted of involuntary manslaughter after prosecutors said they declined to seek medical care for the child on religious grounds.

The Reading Eagle reports that 35-year-old Jonathan Foster and 34-year-old Grace Foster were also convicted Friday of child endangerment in the November 2016 death of daughter Ella Grace in Upper Tulpehocken Township.

The Fosters, who remain free pending sentencing in April, previously gave up custody of six other children who ranged in age from 1 to 12 years old.

They belong to Faith Tabernacle Congregation, which instructs members to avoid doctors and pharmaceutical drugs.

Defense attorneys argued that the their clients thought their daughter only had a cold.

Their pastor was acquitted of failure to report suspected abuse.

___

Information from: Reading Eagle

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jay Leno visits March for Our Lives in West Chester
Hundreds of thousands march for gun control across US
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Signs and messages from March for Our Lives
Man found in Mexico with Allentown teen back in Pa.
More bodies, including a 3-year-old, found at scene of fire
Man gets life in fatal stabbing of girlfriend found on slide
DA says police shooting in Bristol Township justified
Show More
Underground fire sparked at gas station in Northeast Philadelphia
Driver seriously injured after striking tree in Talleyville
PennDOT to begin repairing potholes next week
Police investigate double shooting outside Brewerytown restaurant
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Signs from March for Our Lives Philadelphia
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
More Photos