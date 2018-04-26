Coyote captured in South Philadelphia

Here he is! Officer Marck Smith took this photo of coyote. Game Commission said it was in Bridesburg last night, made way here. pic.twitter.com/u7DcHre3LE— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018
An officer snapped this photo of the coyote earlier as it hid under dumpster in South Philly. Still there now. pic.twitter.com/RJzdyivhvM— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018
The Philadelphia Police Department was called to the area of 16th and Montrose streets around 6 a.m. Thursday for reports of a coyote on the loose.
Police in lot in South Philly where a coyote has been spotted. It’s underneath the dumpster. pic.twitter.com/iP3PvnZni1— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018
The coyote was first spotted at 6th and Spring Garden, then the River Rink at Penn's Landing, before ending up in a South Philly parking lot, police say.
Police tracked the coyote under a dumpster and waited - and waited. Animal Control and the Game Commission were called to safely catch the coyote.
Police waiting outside a South Philly lot where coyote is hiding under a dumpster. Game Commission called. pic.twitter.com/jQKO1KLYaH— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018
Around 8:10 a.m., the coyote was captured, after a brief chase around the parking lot.
After a chase around the parking lot, Game Commission and Animal Control captured the South Philly coyote. pic.twitter.com/KuhL8bXFLg— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018
Earlier this week, officers from the 15th Police District captured a coyote on the 4200 block of Greeby Street in Mayfair.
They released the animal to an environmental center.
