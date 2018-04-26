PETS & ANIMALS

Coyote captured in South Philadelphia

Coyote found in South Philadelphia: Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on April 26, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Authorities have captured a coyote that was loose in South Philadelphia.


The Philadelphia Police Department was called to the area of 16th and Montrose streets around 6 a.m. Thursday for reports of a coyote on the loose.



The coyote was first spotted at 6th and Spring Garden, then the River Rink at Penn's Landing, before ending up in a South Philly parking lot, police say.



Police tracked the coyote under a dumpster and waited - and waited. Animal Control and the Game Commission were called to safely catch the coyote.


Around 8:10 a.m., the coyote was captured, after a brief chase around the parking lot.



Earlier this week, officers from the 15th Police District captured a coyote on the 4200 block of Greeby Street in Mayfair.



They released the animal to an environmental center.

