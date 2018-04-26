Coyote captured in South Philadelphia

Here he is! Officer Marck Smith took this photo of coyote. Game Commission said it was in Bridesburg last night, made way here. pic.twitter.com/u7DcHre3LE — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018

Authorities have captured a coyote that was loose in South Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department was called to the area of 16th and Montrose streets around 6 a.m. Thursday for reports of a coyote on the loose.

The coyote was first spotted at 6th and Spring Garden, then the River Rink at Penn's Landing, before ending up in a South Philly parking lot, police say.

Police tracked the coyote under a dumpster and waited - and waited. Animal Control and the Game Commission were called to safely catch the coyote.

Around 8:10 a.m., the coyote was captured, after a brief chase around the parking lot.

Earlier this week, officers from the 15th Police District captured a coyote on the 4200 block of Greeby Street in Mayfair.

They released the animal to an environmental center.