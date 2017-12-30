Group of people work together to free elk stuck in ice

A community at the Idaho-Wyoming border worked together to rescue several elk stuck in ice.
Dusty Jones was headed into work when he saw people trying to help about 13 elk stuck in the icy waters at the Palisades Reservoir.
He took a video after jumping in to help them.
Rescuers used a big stick and a chainsaw to cut a path for the elk, and guided them to safety.
