Police in lot in South Philly where a coyote has been spotted. It’s underneath the dumpster. pic.twitter.com/iP3PvnZni1 — Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) April 26, 2018

Police are working to capture a coyote in South Philadelphia.Officers were called to the area of 16th and Montrose streets around 6 a.m. Thursday for reports of a coyote on the loose.Police tell Action News they have spotted the coyote under a dumpster in the area.Earlier this week, officers from the 15th Police District captured a coyote on the 4200 block of Greeby Street in Mayfair.They released the animal to an environmental center.------