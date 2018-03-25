U.S. & WORLD

Smoke breathing elephant leaves scientists confused

Smoke breathing elephant leaves scientists confused (WPVI)

Scientists are baffled by a video of an elephant that has been circulating the internet.

The video shows the elephant as it appears to exhale a large cloud of smoke.

The footage was taken in India and released by the Wildlife Conservation Society.

You can see the elephant pick something up off the forest floor and then exhale the cloud of smoke.

Officials think the elephant may have been trying to ingest wood charcoal, which an elephant biologist says may have medicinal value for animals.

