Therapy dog returns home after going missing during carjacking

Therapy dog returns home after going missing during carjacking.

A therapy dog is back home in Colorado after being away for more than three weeks.

Mia the pit bull was taken from her owner after he was carjacked.

Mia provides emotional support for people with cancer.

Her owner posted to Facebook asking for help. The post was shared thousands of times.

Little did he know, a good Samaritan spotted her and took her in.

Mia's owner says he is thankful for everyone who posted a flyer or shared his post online to help get her back home.

