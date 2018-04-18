Philadelphia to close oldest operating jail in city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The city of Philadelphia has announced plans to close the oldest operating jail in the city.

The mayor and prisons commissioner said the House of Corrections is to be closed by 2020. A spokeswoman said efforts have begun to reduce the population of the jail, which has only about 220 inmates, and that process may be completed as soon as this fall.

The prison department's website says the original House of Correction opened in 1874 but was razed in 1925, but materials from the original were used in the construction of the current building, which opened in 1927. There are 666 cells for minimum- to medium-security inmates.

Officials said the closure is possible because the overall incarcerated population has been reduced by 32 percent since July 2015.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsjailprison
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Debris from Southwest plane recovered in Berks County
NTSB: Blown Southwest jet engine showed metal fatigue
Passengers remember the horror of Southwest Airlines flight 1380
New Mexico mourns bank executive killed on Southwest plane
Passengers: Pilot of Southwest flight is a hero
Retired nurse helped critically injured Southwest passenger
Excavator blamed for island-wide blackout in Puerto Rico
Jury hearing Bill Cosby's testimony about quaaludes, sex
Show More
Suspect sought in killing of Penn State student
FBI raid targets methadone clinic in Camden
Funeral arrangements announced for beloved Barbara Bush
Philadelphia police fire at suspect on North 33rd Street
Driver shot while stopped at intersection in SW Philly
More News