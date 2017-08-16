'Philly is Charlottesville' marchers packed inside church

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Thousands of protesters marched through Center City Philadelphia, speaking out against white supremacists.
On Facebook, more than 2,000 people said they would attend the 'Philly is Charlottesville March and Rally,' also being called "Unmasking White Supremacy in Philadelphia."
Several hundred protestors gather on N.Broad in Philadelphia for march & rally denouncing white supremacists & nazis. pic.twitter.com/E128w4U08B— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) August 16, 2017
The estimated 2,000 to 2,200 protesters began their march at Congregation Rodeph Shalom Synagogue at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The large crowd then started moving down Broad Street.
SEPTA says several buses will be delayed due to the demonstration.
BUS: Due to a demonstration on North Broad St & Girard Ave en route to Center City Hall several buses will detoured or delayed.— SEPTA (@SEPTA_Bus) August 16, 2017
Several hundred officers were monitoring the march and rally, as well.
Some protesters were chanting 'Down with the Rizzo statue' referencing the former mayor's statue across from City Hall as the march continued on. Earlier in the day, a man was arrested after throwing eggs at the statue.
Protestors chant 'Down with the RIZZO statue' during 'Philly is Charlottesville' rally in center city. pic.twitter.com/svxizbEbmw— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) August 16, 2017
The rally will take place at 8 p.m. at Arch Street United Methodist Church.
Organizers say, "We must boldly rebuke all forms of bigotry on behalf of love, and on behalf of humanity, we must continue to resist all tactics to create fear and terror in the hearts, souls, and minds of marginalized communities."
