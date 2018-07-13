Philadelphia police are looking for two adults after a video emerged of a child being kicked several times.Investigators released the video on Friday. They believe the incident happened on July 9 in the area of Frankford and Cottman avenues.In the video, a little boy can be seen kicking a little girl, as an adult man separates them saying 'No kicking!'An adult woman then kicks the little boy twice, saying 'No kicking! You want to kick? How do you feel?'A few moments later, the group walks out of view of the camera as the video ends.Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.------