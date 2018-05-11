Phoenixville murder suspect arrested in Georgia; wanted for murder of Chester Co. high school student

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) --
A man wanted for murdering a Chester County teen has been captured following a standoff outside Atlanta, Georgia.

Brian Corsey is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Jayson Ortiz-Cameron outside a Dunkin' Donuts store in Phoenixville.
According to officials, on December 27, 2017, Corsey and Robert McCoy, who is already in custody, arranged via Snapchat to buy marijuana from Ortiz-Cameron and another victim.

They say the Corsey and McCoy actually planned to rob the two victims.

Both are charged with murder, robbery, and related offenses.
