Police: 2 found dead in Wilmington home

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man and woman were found dead inside of a home in Wilmington Monday afternoon.

Police said they found the bodies during a welfare check on the 2200 block of Lamotte Street.

Authorities have not said how the man and woman might have died, but do say it is under investigation.

Homicide detectives were at the scene.

The victims' identities have not been released.

