Police chase and catch armed Pizza Hut robbery suspect in Crescentville

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly police chase and catch armed robbery suspect. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police witnessed an armed robbery in progress then chased down and captured the bandit Thursday night.

Chopper 6 was over Philadelphia's Crescentville section as police tackled the suspect and took him into custody.

It holdup happened at 8:30 p.m. at the Pizza Hut restaurant at the Rising Sun Plaza Shopping Center on the 500 block of Adams Avenue.

Officers say the 43-year-old suspect robbed the business at gunpoint.

Only Action News was there as police recovered what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle with the stock removed from a wooded area not far from the plaza.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspolice chasearmed robberypizza
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman killed after car crashes into her Montco home
AccuWeather: Milder Today; Chilly Weekend
'Scholar athlete' dies after Easter shooting in Philadelphia
Pa. Marine among 4 dead after helicopter crash in Calif.
DC officials cite Pruitt landlord as questions around rental linger
Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote
Shooting investigation in Bristol Township
Villanova honored with championship parade in Philly
Show More
3 people injured after shooting in Chester
Police warn residents of kidnapping scam in Wilmington
House collapses in North Philadelphia
3-alarm fire damages condo in Cherry Hill
Troubleshooters: Brides-to-be left without gowns after shop closes
More News